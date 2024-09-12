Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Holdings Raised by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 501.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 30.4% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 54.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 146.5% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd grew its position in Snowflake by 169.3% in the second quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

SNOW opened at $112.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.84. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 759,473 shares in the company, valued at $83,511,651.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,511,651.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $162,121.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,045.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,262 shares of company stock valued at $63,340,261 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

