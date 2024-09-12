SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 30,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $199,033.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,629,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

