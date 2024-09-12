SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 70.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,074 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SolarWinds by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,770,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,589,000 after buying an additional 508,280 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in SolarWinds by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 510,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 229,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SWI opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.00 and a beta of 0.97. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. SolarWinds had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SWI

About SolarWinds

(Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.