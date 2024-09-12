Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

SONY opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sony Group has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $100.88. The company has a market cap of $115.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.26.

Sony Group shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,022,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sony Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sony Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 284,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

