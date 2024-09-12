SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,430 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SouthState by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SouthState by 544.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 120.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

SSB stock opened at $92.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.86. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $101.32.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

