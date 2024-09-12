SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWX. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

RWX opened at $27.63 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.