SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Stake Trimmed by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 78,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.06 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.06 and a twelve month high of $48.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

