Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Spire were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $558,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Spire by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,610,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Spire by 12.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Spire by 4.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

In other news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $429,338.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $32,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at $473,899.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Spire Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SR stock opened at $64.77 on Thursday. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.86 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.26%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

