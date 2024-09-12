Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.67. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,300.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Paul Stone bought 39,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,396.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,558.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,300.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $2,488,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

