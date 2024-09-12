Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Dustin Hamilton Sells 1,997 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $198,102.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dustin Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Dustin Hamilton sold 5,097 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $519,894.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.36. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $104.41. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $1,378,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 616,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,748,000 after acquiring an additional 48,225 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 78.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

