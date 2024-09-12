SSE (LON:SSE) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,999.50

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,999.50 ($26.15) and last traded at GBX 1,997 ($26.11), with a volume of 13631172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,995.50 ($26.10).

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.81) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get SSE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SSE

SSE Trading Up 0.1 %

About SSE

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.20. The stock has a market cap of £21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,274.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,873.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,763.48.

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.