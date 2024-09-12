SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 282.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,597 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of SSR Mining worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,439,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,619,000 after purchasing an additional 929,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,303,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,034,000 after acquiring an additional 533,880 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,588,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 191,409 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,397,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,470,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 73.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,636,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,417 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $184.84 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $6.50 to $6.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SSR Mining

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.