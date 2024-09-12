Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 979.67 ($12.81).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.38) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($13.08) to GBX 1,020 ($13.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 756 ($9.89) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($7.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 796 ($10.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 868.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 736.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 718.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,758.62%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

