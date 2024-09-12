Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.30

Shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.30 and traded as low as $10.93. Steel Connect shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 19,549 shares.
Steel Connect Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Steel Connect news, Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 439,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,276,076.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,552,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,634,068. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Connect
Steel Connect Company Profile
Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.
