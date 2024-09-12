Stephen P. Mullery Sells 2,472 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $450,596.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,362.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AGM opened at $182.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.96 and a 200 day moving average of $186.12. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $140.44 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $406.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Federal Agricultural Mortgage

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.