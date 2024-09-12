Steve Wadey Buys 33 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey bought 33 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 451 ($5.90) per share, with a total value of £148.83 ($194.63).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Steve Wadey bought 32 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 470 ($6.15) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($196.68).

On Tuesday, July 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 33 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £150.81 ($197.21).

On Monday, July 1st, Steve Wadey sold 155,335 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.78), for a total transaction of £686,580.70 ($897,843.21).

On Tuesday, June 25th, Steve Wadey sold 109,722 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.81), for a total transaction of £487,165.68 ($637,067.71).

QQ stock opened at GBX 454.20 ($5.94) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 465.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 411.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,892.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48.

QQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 457.50 ($5.98).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

