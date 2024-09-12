Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target to C$3.00

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.90.

Calibre Mining Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$1.16 and a one year high of C$2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 2.07.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Calibre Mining will post 0.1980886 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Calibre Mining

In related news, Director Darren John Hall bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. Insiders bought a total of 40,550 shares of company stock worth $76,994 over the last three months. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

