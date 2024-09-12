Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 14,745 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 113% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,912 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,737.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $52.14 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

