Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Digital Realty Trust Put Options (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,739 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 241% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,857 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $158.42 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $162.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

