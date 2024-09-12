Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 10,026 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 531% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,588 call options.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $15.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,628.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

