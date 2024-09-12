Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 22,888 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 19% compared to the average daily volume of 19,299 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOP. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 423.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP opened at $126.84 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $124.12 and a one year high of $162.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.24.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

