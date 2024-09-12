StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

CMCT stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Presima Securities ULC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.