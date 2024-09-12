StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100,084.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.47. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
