StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance
SRNE stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sorrento Therapeutics
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.