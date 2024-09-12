StockNews.com Downgrades Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) to Sell

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth approximately $523,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 419.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 511,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 375.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 232,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 183,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

