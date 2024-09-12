StockNews.com Downgrades SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Hold

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $241.84 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,562,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.