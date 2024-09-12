StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2,508.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 3.49. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
