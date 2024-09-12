StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EDR opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $27.64.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,683,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,078,000 after buying an additional 219,384 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 13,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,796,000 after buying an additional 10,830,000 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $205,038,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,527,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,439,000 after acquiring an additional 226,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,523,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,939,000 after acquiring an additional 384,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

