StockNews.com Lowers Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Buy

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TZOO. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Travelzoo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Travelzoo Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TZOO opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $168.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.74. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 170.06% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,059,871 shares in the company, valued at $38,455,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $137,218.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,821.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,059,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,455,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,939 over the last three months. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

