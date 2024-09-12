StockNews.com Upgrades Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Buy

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $78.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,864 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,443,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.