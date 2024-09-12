StockNews.com Upgrades Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPSI opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 46,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

