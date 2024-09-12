StockNews.com Upgrades Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) to “Buy”

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of TRN opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.
