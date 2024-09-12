StockNews.com Upgrades Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) to “Buy”

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of TRN opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,677,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,659,000 after buying an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,058,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,088,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,527,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Trinity Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,595,000 after buying an additional 82,256 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

