Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires New Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Novartis by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1,345.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. Jefferies Financial Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.

NYSE:NVS opened at $115.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.81. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

