Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 1.56% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $103.29 on Thursday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $106.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $206.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

