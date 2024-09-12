Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 62,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 115.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $601,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $39.17 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

