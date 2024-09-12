Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 30,051 PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 1,106.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.78.

PDD stock opened at $95.28 on Thursday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

