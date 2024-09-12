Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 2,984.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,054,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,020,599 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $963.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

