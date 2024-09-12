Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $26,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $66.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Citigroup cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

