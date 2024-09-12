Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $27,000 in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 45,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,071,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 546,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after acquiring an additional 224,055 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 615,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,238,000 after acquiring an additional 153,311 shares during the period. Unionview LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,457,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 202,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 101,694 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.61. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

