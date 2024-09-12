Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

FTEC stock opened at $166.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $118.39 and a 12 month high of $181.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.64.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

