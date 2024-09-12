Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.7 %

BA opened at $161.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a PE ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.81. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.10 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.