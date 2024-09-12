Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of Prosperity Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.3% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 237,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,359,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,799,000 after acquiring an additional 184,453 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE:PB opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $74.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.57.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. StockNews.com lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.