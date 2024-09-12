Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust Water ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $103.18 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $108.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day moving average of $102.14.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

