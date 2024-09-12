Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 123,114 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 416,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 196,223 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 420.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 147,236 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 180,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 47,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 828,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,225 shares during the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE UTF opened at $25.55 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
