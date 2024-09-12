Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $28,000 Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,448,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.54. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $83.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.03%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.