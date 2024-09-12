Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $39,000 Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 67,810 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in International Bancshares by 141.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in International Bancshares by 13,325.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter worth $117,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in International Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.88.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $207.75 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

