Studio Investment Management LLC Buys 408 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046,913 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,260,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,151,000 after purchasing an additional 152,114 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,823 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 89.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,913,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,346,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

