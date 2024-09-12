Studio Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Yum China by 2,069.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Yum China by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.34.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeff Kuai acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.36 per share, with a total value of $133,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kuai acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

