Studio Investment Management LLC Purchases 949 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3,954.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,925,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 47,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

