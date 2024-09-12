Studio Investment Management LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOLV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $69.41 on Thursday. Solventum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SOLV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOLV

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.