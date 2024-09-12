Studio Investment Management LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOLV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $27,000.
Solventum Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of SOLV stock opened at $69.41 on Thursday. Solventum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.
A number of research firms have commented on SOLV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.
About Solventum
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
